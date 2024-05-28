Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price Range

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G made its debut in India on Monday, 27 May.
(Photo Courtesy: flipkart.com)
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G made its debut in India on Monday, 27 May 2024. All interested people should note that the brand-new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Interested buyers in the country are requested to take note of the specifications and price range before they buy the model. All the important details about the handset are available online. One should stay informed and know the official announcements.
According to the official details, the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is available in two colour options with vegan leather finishes. The handset is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone. Interested buyers must check all the specifications and advantages of the model. We will state the important features and price range of the new handset for buyers.
Read till the end to know the specifications, price, sale date, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G in India. Know all the important details before you purchase the model in the country.
According to the latest official details, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 in India. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is available at Rs 32,999.
One should note that the smartphone is up for early sale in India on 27 May, from 7 pm onwards. You can purchase your handset via Flipkart.
The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
The smartphone also supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy F55 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It is promised to be equipped with four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates.
The dual nano SIM-supported phone provides 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. To know more, go through the official announcements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined