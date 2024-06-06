Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Spotted on FCC Website: Expected Specs, Design, & Details

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip: Know the rumoured design and specifications here.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is expected to arrive in the markets later this year. It is likely to be the successor to the Tecno Phantom V Flip, which made its debut in India in September 2023. One should note that the company has not yet revealed details of the purported clamshell foldable smartphone. Interested buyers should stay alert to know the launch date and the key specifications. The company is expected to make some important announcements in the coming months.
According to the latest details surfacing online, the brand-new Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is likely to arrive with a few notable upgrades over the current model. Various reports suggest that the Phantom V2 Flip surfaced on different certification and benchmarking websites. Some of the key specifications are revealed on the certification websites. Interested buyers should note the details.
Let's take a look at the rumoured specifications, design, and other important details about the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip. Read till the end to stay updated with the details and wait for the official launch date.
According to the latest details, the device with the model number AE11, related to the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, has surfaced on the Federal Communications Commission website. The listing shows that the new device will be a clamshell-style foldable.
This hints that the purported device will be supported by a 4,590mAh battery, which is approximately 15 percent larger than the battery of the existing model. One should wait for the official announcements to know the exact features.
The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is also expected to support up to 70W fast charging. The listing suggests that the phone would measure 170 x 74 x 8mm in size when unfolded and 85 x 74 x 16mm when folded. The device is likely to be available in an 8GB + 256GB configuration.
The camera and flash units appear vertically arranged on the top left side within the cover screen. These are some of the rumoured details we know.
