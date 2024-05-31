Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Certification Sites: Expected Launch Date and Specs

Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to arrive in select markets later this year. One should note that the handset has not yet been officially announced but the device was spotted on some certification sites. These listings suggested some key specifications of the smartphone and hinted at an imminent launch. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to be the successor to the Oppo Reno 11F 5G. All the important details are mentioned here for interested buyers.

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to join the recently launched Oppo Reno 12 lineup that includes a base and a Pro version. The company has not announced the official launch timeline of the upcoming Oppo Reno 12F 5G. To know the exact details about the upcoming handset, you have to keep a close eye on the announcements available online.