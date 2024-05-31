Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Certification Sites: Expected Launch Date and Specs

Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to arrive in select markets later this year. One should note that the handset has not yet been officially announced but the device was spotted on some certification sites. These listings suggested some key specifications of the smartphone and hinted at an imminent launch. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to be the successor to the Oppo Reno 11F 5G. All the important details are mentioned here for interested buyers.
The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to join the recently launched Oppo Reno 12 lineup that includes a base and a Pro version. The company has not announced the official launch timeline of the upcoming Oppo Reno 12F 5G. To know the exact details about the upcoming handset, you have to keep a close eye on the announcements available online.
Let's take a look at the expected specifications and design of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G. Read till the end to know about the features and wait for the official announcements about the launch.
Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Expected Specifications
The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to flaunt a 12.5-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4.0mm focal length. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera. It might have an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3.2mm focal length.
The TDRA listing of OPPO CPH2637 confirmed that the smartphone is OPPO Reno 12F. One should note that the same CPH2637 model number was also spotted on the BIS platform.
The OPPO Reno 12F was seen on the Camera FV-5 platform, revealing some of the camera's key details. We do not know much about the other features.
Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Expected Price and Launch Details
The company has not announced the price of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G yet. The handset is likely to make its debut in India with a different moniker. The Oppo Reno 11F 5G was launched in the country as the Oppo F25 Pro 5G.
Once the launch date is announced, more details about the price and availability will be revealed. Interested buyers across the globe must stay alert to know about the launch timeline. The features will also be revealed slowly by the company so stay informed.
(Written with inputs from Gadgets 360 and 91 mobiles.)
