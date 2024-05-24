Realme Narzo N65 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme Narzo N65 5G in India on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 12 pm. According to the official teasers released by the company, it will be the first handset with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of Realme Narzo N65 have been revealed, including 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants, Amber Gold and Deep Green color options, IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and more.

According to reports, Realme Narzo N65 will hit the Indian markets as a successor of Realme Narzo N55, which was launched in the country last year in April. Once launched, Realme Narzo N65 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Let us read about the Realme Narzo N65 launch date, features, specs, price, and more in detail below.