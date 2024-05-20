Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G Launched in India: Specs & Price Range

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series, including the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G, was officially launched in India. The latest smartphones from the company are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chips. They operate on HiOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is important to note that the Premier model flaunts three 50-megapixel rear cameras. Both the handsets sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Interested buyers must note the important details about the brand-new handsets.
All the details about the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G are stated online. Interested buyers in India should know the prices and specifications before they purchase the models. It is important to note that both smartphones in the Camon 30 series pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired charging. Buyers should remember the key specifications.
Here are the prices, specifications, sale date, and other details about the Tecno Camon 30 5G series you should note if you are planning to buy any of the models. Read till the end to stay updated.
Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G: Prices and Sale Dates
Tecno Camon 30 5G price starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration in India. It is important to note that the handset is also available in a 12GB+256GB memory variant at Rs 26,999 for buyers in India.
The Camon 30 Premier 5G price range is set at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+512GB storage model in India. Interested buyers must remember the prices before ordering their smartphones.
According to the latest official details, the handsets will be available for purchase in India on 23 May. Buyers can avail of a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount on both models.
Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G: Specs
Both the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G are dual-SIM smartphones that operate on Android 14-based HiOS 14. The standard model flaunts a 6.78-inch (1,080x2,436 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. On the other hand, the Premier model flaunts a 6.77-inch (1,264x2,7800 pixels) 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.
Both handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera for photos and videos. While the standard model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras.
These are some of the features you should note. Purchase your smartphone on the scheduled date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)