Moto G04s Launched in India: Check Specs, Features, Price, and Availability Here

Moto G04s made its debut in India on Thursday, 30 May, a few weeks after its global launch. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the Moto G04, launched in the country in February. The Moto G04s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. All the specifications of the brand-new handset are revealed after the launch event in India. Interested buyers in the country are requested to check the details carefully.

The Moto G04s smartphone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging feature. The phone flaunts a 50-megapixel main camera and is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers in India must note all the specifications and features before purchasing the model. One should stay updated with the latest announcements by the company.