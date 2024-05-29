Lava Yuva 5G Launch in India on 30 May: Expected Specifications, Price, & Design

Lava Yuva 5G: Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has recently revealed the launch date of the latest flagship, Lava Yuva 5G. According to the details shared by the company on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the brand-new Lava Yuva 5G will make its debut in India on Thursday, 30 May, at 12 pm IST. It is important to note that the company teased the device earlier, revealing certain features and specifications. Interested buyers must take note of the latest official updates.

As of now, the launch date and time of the Lava Yuva 5G in India are confirmed. The exact specifications, price range, and availability will be announced during the launch event on Thursday. Interested buyers must keep track of the latest announcements and purchase the brand-new handset on time. Lava has already teased some of the specifications for interested people.