Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event for 10 August 2022: Latest Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event details are here.
(Photo: samsung.com)
After being in the news for quite some time, Samsung has finally announced the official date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. As per the latest official details from the company, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event is all set to take place on 10 August 2022. The launch event is likely to take place online as the promotional poster and video do not mention anything about an offline venue. More details on this are expected soon from the company.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event is expected to be held on 10 August 2022 at 9 am E.T, as per the promotional poster. It will be live streamed on samsung.com for the viewers. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
According to a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED display along with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to be equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10MP selfie camera at the front and a 50MP main camera at the back. It will also be equipped with a 2MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera according to the latest updates.
The brand new smartphone by Samsung that will make its debut at the Unpacked launch event is tipped to feature a 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
More details on the other devices such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be revealed soon by the company.
Samsung has announced the Unpacked launch event via a promotional poster and a promotional video. It will soon release more promotional videos for all the devices that are set to make their debut in the event that will be held on 10 August 2022 at 9 am E.T.
