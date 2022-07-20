Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event for 10 August 2022: Latest Details Here

After being in the news for quite some time, Samsung has finally announced the official date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. As per the latest official details from the company, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event is all set to take place on 10 August 2022. The launch event is likely to take place online as the promotional poster and video do not mention anything about an offline venue. More details on this are expected soon from the company.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event is expected to be held on 10 August 2022 at 9 am E.T, as per the promotional poster. It will be live streamed on samsung.com for the viewers. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.