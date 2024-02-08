Redmi A3 Launch in India on 14 February 2024: Confirmed Specs and Expected Price

The Redmi A3 launch date in India has been confirmed by the company recently.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Redmi A3 is officially confirmed to make its debut in India on 14 February 2024. It is important to note that the company has made a new landing page for the smartphone and shared a few key specifications before the launch takes place. Interested buyers in the country must stay alert and go through the features of the Redmi A3 that are announced by the company. You can also take a look at the launch details of the smartphone.
The brand-new Redmi A3 device is confirmed to sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 6GB RAM. The company has also revealed some of the other features ahead of the launch for interested buyers. As of now, everyone should remember that the Redmi A3 will be revealed on 14 February, in India. Buyers should stay informed.
Let's take a look at the confirmed specifications, design, and expected price range of the Redmi A3 device in India. You must read till the end and stay updated with the details about the new smartphone.
According to the details revealed by the Redmi A3 landing page, the brand-new handset will be offered in green colour. When we talk about the design, it is important to note that the smartphone will get a leather textured back panel.
Some of the shared images reveal that the device will have a USB Type-C charging port. You can take a look at the landing page to know the details.
The company announced that the Redmi A3 smartphone will flaunt a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a jump from the 60Hz screen on the Redmi A2 device.
The handset will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi A3 is expected to run on a MediaTek processor.
The exact price of the Redmi A3 in India is not revealed yet. You have to wait for the launch event on 14 February, to know the prices and availability of the device.
As per the details leaked online, the smartphone could be available in black, blue, and forest green colours. However, the company has not revealed all the options.
