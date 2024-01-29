Realme 12 Pro Series Launch in India Today, 29 January: Expected Price and Specs

The highly anticipated Realme 12 Pro series is scheduled to make its debut in India on Monday, 29 January 2024. Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the smartphones so they can take note of the features and price range. According to the latest official details, two models are included in the lineup – the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+. Buyers are requested to go through the latest updates and important details announced by the company.

The launch of the Realme 12 Pro series will be live streamed for interested buyers in India. You can know the specifications, design, and prices of the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ during the launch event. It was announced earlier that the series will be launched in the country today, Monday, 29 January.