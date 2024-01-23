OnePlus 12 Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specifications & Live Streaming

OnePlus 12 will be launched in India today on 23 January 2024.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
Tech giant OnePlus will launch OnePlus 12 in India today on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 along with OnePlus 12R at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In addition to the flagship smartphones, the company will launch OnePlus Buds 3 TWS at the event. According to tipsters, the sale date of OnePlus 12 in the country is 30 January 2024. However, the company has not officially confirmed it yet.
OnePlus 12 was launched in China in December 2023. The Chinese variant is equipped with some some amazing features including a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and more.
Let us check out the launch date, time, features, specifications, price, live streaming, and other details of OnePlus 12 below.
OnePlus 12 launch event will start at 7:30 pm IST.
OnePlus 12 launch event 'Smooth Beyond Belief' will take place at Gate No. 4 Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, National Stadium, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001.
OnePlus 12 launch event will be live streamed on the official website of the company and social media platforms.
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of OnePlus 12 in India.
Modern and elegant design.
Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3.
4th-Gen Hasselblad camera.
50W AIRVOOC for ultra-fast charging.
Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
5,400mAh with 100W fast charging support.
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of OnePlus 12R in India.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
A triple rear camera unit consisting of 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, 32 MP telephoto camera on rear side.
It may run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
50MP main lens with an 8MP ultrawide lens and A 2MP macro lens. 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5500mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC.
Following is the list of features and specifications of OnePlus Buds 3 TWS.
A 10.4mm composite diaphragm.
Battery life of 44 hours.
LHDC 5.0 audio- support.
IP55 rated.
Bluetooth 5.3.
4.8g weight of each ear bud.
Available in two color variants including Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray.
Although the exact price of OnePlus 12 in India is yet to be revealed by the company. Several online leaks suggest that the starting price may be Rs 69,999.
The expected price of OnePlus 12R in India may be Rs 40,000 to 50,000.