Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro India Launch on 12 January: Expected Prices & Specs

Oppo is gearing up to launch its latest Reno series smartphones in the Indian market soon. The company has formally announced the debut of the Oppo Reno 11 series in India. The launch is scheduled to take place on 12 January, according to the official details. One should note that the launch event will commence at 11 am IST, during which Oppo will reveal the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro handsets. Buyers should stay alert during the debut event.

The company plans to broadcast the Oppo Reno 11 series launch event live on its official social media pages. Previously, the Oppo Reno 11 series made its debut in China and it is anticipated to introduce the same variants in India. The Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro smartphones might be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.