Realme 10 4G Launched Globally: Know Specifications, Global Price & Availability

The Realme 10 4G has officially made its debut globally as the company's first addition to its 10 series. Buyers are excited to know the features and details of the brand-new smartphone launched by Realme.

The Realme 10 4G is equipped with a hole punch display design, as per the latest details. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. These specifications were made available after the launch took place globally so buyers should take note.

According to the latest details available, the Realme 10 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Supervooc charging. The brand-new smartphone has only two configurations and colour options. It also offers a dynamic RAM feature that can utilise internal storage to increase the system memory. Buyers who are interested in purchasing Realme 10 4G must take note of the specifications.