Realme 10 4G Launched Globally: Know Specifications, Global Price & Availability

Realme 10 4G has made its global debut recently.
(Photo Courtesy: TechnoSports)
The Realme 10 4G has officially made its debut globally as the company's first addition to its 10 series. Buyers are excited to know the features and details of the brand-new smartphone launched by Realme.
The Realme 10 4G is equipped with a hole punch display design, as per the latest details. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. These specifications were made available after the launch took place globally so buyers should take note.
According to the latest details available, the Realme 10 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Supervooc charging. The brand-new smartphone has only two configurations and colour options. It also offers a dynamic RAM feature that can utilise internal storage to increase the system memory. Buyers who are interested in purchasing Realme 10 4G must take note of the specifications.
The Realme 10 4G is priced at $229, which is roughly Rs 18,600 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at $249, which is approximately Rs 20,400.
The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at $269, which is roughly Rs 21,800. The Realme 10 4G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at $279, which is 22,600. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at $299, which is approximately Rs. 24,300.
These are the expected price rates of the Realme 10 4G smartphone in India. It is available in Clash White and Rush Black colours.
The Realme 10 4G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 77-degree field of view.
To know more about the specifications and availability of the smartphone, one can go through the announcements made by the company.
