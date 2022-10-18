OnePlus 11 5G To Be Launched in India Soon: Expected Specifications and Design

OnePlus 11 5G likely to launch in India soon.
(Photo: iStock)
OnePlus has had quite an eventful year and it seems that the company has no plans to slow down. According to previous rumours, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be the next smartphone that the popular Chinese company aims to launch. However, the recent rumours indicate something else. As per the latest rumour, the popular company is aiming to launch the OnePlus 11 with Pro-specs in India. Interested buyers should wait for OnePlus to make official announcements regarding the launch.
It is expected that the company will release the OnePlus 11 with Pro-level specifications in the first half of 2023. One must note that the OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to make its debut with higher and more advanced features in the second half of 2023. To know more, buyers should stay alert and wait for the announcements.
One should note down the features, specifications, design, and expected price range of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone before the launch takes place in India. It is important to have an idea of the upcoming smartphone by the popular company.
The OnePlus 11 5G is likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU, as per the latest rumours. The Pro model might have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen2 SoC.
The OnePlus 11 5G is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.
It is also likely to be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W rapid charging capabilities.
According to leaked rumours, the OnePlus 11 5G might have a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. The front camera is likely to be 16-megapixel.
OnePlus is expected to make announcements regarding the smartphone soon. It will confirm the features during the launch event.
