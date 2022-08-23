Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Come With 200MP Camera: Expected Launch Date Details

Earlier in 2022, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to receive a massive upgrade compared to the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone model is expected to get an upgrade in the form of its main camera. Samsung has confirmed officially that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is ready to get their brand new Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, which is equipped with a resolution of 200MP as per the latest details.

However, it is important to note that Samsung is not the first manufacturer to provide users with a 200MP camera. Previously, smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Motorola have beaten the 200MP camera milestone. It is important to note that both the brands use a slightly inferior Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor so users are eagerly waiting for Samsung to launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra.