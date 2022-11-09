Realme 10 Series Launch: When, Where to Watch Live Streaming of the Launch Event

Realme 10 specifications have been revealed ahead of the launch.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/realmeindonesia)
The Realme company is all set to launch the last smartphone of the year which is the Realme 10 series and it is the successor of the Realme 9 series. The company is expected to launch the 4G and 5G devices in the market.
The company is ready to launch the Realme 10 series today, 9 November 2022 in the global market which will include the three models- 10, 10 Pro, and 10 pro+.
The Realme 10 which will be introduced in two models- 4G and 5G will differ only because of the chipset. Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to be the high-end option. Let's have a look at the time of the launch event, price, and specs of the Realme 10 series.
The Realme 10 series will be launched in Indonesia today, 9 November 2022 and the event will be conducted at 11:30 AM IST. Interested viewers can watch the live-streamed event on the company’s official website and YouTube page.
Here are a few specifications of the Realme 10 series that interested buyers would like to know:
A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
A 90Hz refresh rate
A peak brightness of around 1000nits
A touch sampling rate of 360Hz.
The Realme 10 series will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.1
A dual-camera setup on the back
A 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor
A 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls
5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-wired charging
Realme 10 Pro will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
The exact price of the Realme 10 series is not revealed but it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25,000.
