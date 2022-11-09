Realme 10 Series Launch: When, Where to Watch Live Streaming of the Launch Event

The Realme company is all set to launch the last smartphone of the year which is the Realme 10 series and it is the successor of the Realme 9 series. The company is expected to launch the 4G and 5G devices in the market.

The company is ready to launch the Realme 10 series today, 9 November 2022 in the global market which will include the three models- 10, 10 Pro, and 10 pro+.

The Realme 10 which will be introduced in two models- 4G and 5G will differ only because of the chipset. Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to be the high-end option. Let's have a look at the time of the launch event, price, and specs of the Realme 10 series.