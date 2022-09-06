Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 Launch Today: Live Streaming Details

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 are all set to be officially launched in India today, on Tuesday, 6 September. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has announced several details of the handsets through multiple teasers, which interested buyers can check out on Redmi's official website.

The grand launch event of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 will be live streamed for the viewers in the country.