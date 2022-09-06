Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 Launch Today: Live Streaming Details
Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1: The launch event in India will take place today at 12 pm IST.
The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 are all set to be officially launched in India today, on Tuesday, 6 September. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has announced several details of the handsets through multiple teasers, which interested buyers can check out on Redmi's official website.
The grand launch event of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 will be live streamed for the viewers in the country.
Here are all the details that buyers in India should know regarding the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 launch event that is going to take place today, Tuesday, 6 September.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1: Launch and Live Stream Details
The upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 will be officially revealed during a live stream in India on 6 September at 12 pm IST.
The launch event, set to be live streamed via Redmi's official YouTube channel, will also have some exclusive offers.
Xiaomi has also decided to stream the event on its official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G: Specs
The specifications of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 will be announced during the launch event today.
However, based on the teasers shared by Redmi over the last couple of days, a few specifications have been revealed. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G is set to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
It will feature a water-drop style notch, flaunt a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and be supported by a 5000 mAh battery. The phone is expected to be available in three colours – black, green, and purple.
The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5000 mAh battery.
It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel main camera. It is likely to be available in the colours green and purple.
