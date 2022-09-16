Realme GT Neo 3T Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, & Specs

Realme is ready to officially launch another Realme GT series smartphone in India today, on Friday, 16 September for all interested buyers. The popular smartphone company is gearing up to reveal the Realme GT Neo 3T in India on Friday. It is important to note that the Realme GT Neo 3T is not going to be an upgrade to the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched earlier in 2022. This is a confirmed detail that everyone should know.

As per the latest details available, the Realme GT Neo 3T will be placed below the Realme GT Neo 3 in Realme’s lineup. Everyone should remember that the brand new smartphone is ready to make its debut in the country today, on Friday, 16 September. Interested buyers should know the live streaming and other details of the launch event.