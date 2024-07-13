Oppo Reno 12 5G Series Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Latest Details Here

advertisement
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series: On Friday, 12 July, the country's leading smartphone maker, Oppo, released its new Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G phones. The new models feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset and are powered by Android 14. Interested buyers in India must take note of the latest details announced by the company after the launch. They should know the exact specifications and price range before buying the models. One should check the details carefully.
The Oppo Reno 12 series made its debut in China and select global markets recently. Now, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G smartphones are finally available in India. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications, features, design, and price range in the country. We have stated all the important details.
The highlight of the new phones is their 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G run on a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1. The RAM and storage capacity of the phones can be increased up to 1TB through a microSD card.
The display also features HDR10+ support, which provides users with up to 1200nits peak brightness outdoors.
The Oppo Reno 12 5G series flaunts a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup of the Pro model features a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.
On the front, it flaunts a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 selfie shooter. The Oppo Reno 12 5G shares the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS. The primary camera has an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.
The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is available at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades. The sale will start on 18 July.
The Oppo Reno 12 5G is available at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale from 25 July, in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach shades.
