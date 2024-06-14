Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Specifications, Sale Date, and Price Range

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G: Oppo has officially introduced the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in India. The brand-new handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. All interested buyers in India should take note of the confirmed features if they want to buy the handset. The specifications and design have been revealed after the launch of the new smartphone in the country. Everyone should note the important updates.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It also flaunts IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, making it extremely resistant to dust and water. The company has also announced the price, availability, and sale date of the handset in India. Interested buyers should check all the latest details carefully.