Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launched: Nothing, a British consumer technology brand, has launched its maiden smartphone CMF Phone 1 in India. The CMF Phone 1 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and up to 33W fast charging. It also supports 5W reverse wired charging. The CMF Phone 1 does not come with a charger in the box, but the supported 33W charger is available separately at Rs 799.
The CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch are also being sold separately by the brand. The CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale from 12 July 2024, online at cmf.tech, on Flipkart, and in select retail stores. Nothing said that the first 100 customers who purchase the CMF Phone 1 will receive a free CMF Buds. The CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2 will also be on sale at a pop-up drop at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 9 July 2024, at 7 pm.
Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date
Nothing CMF Phone 1 was launched in India on Monday, 8 July 2024.
Nothing CMF Phone 1 Price in India
Following are the pricing details of Nothing CMF Phone 1.
Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM +128GB storage model
Rs 17,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model
Nothing CMF Phone 1 Sale Date in India
Nothing CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale in India from 2 July 2024 at cmf.tech, on Flipkart, and in select retail stores.
Nothing CMF Phone 1: Features and Specifications
A 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip.
Available in two storage variants, including 6GB RAM +128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB.
Dual rear camera system, including 50MP primary and 2MP depth. 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5000mAh battery with 33W wired, 5W reverse charging.
Runs on Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.6.
In-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
