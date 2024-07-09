Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launched: Nothing, a British consumer technology brand, has launched its maiden smartphone CMF Phone 1 in India. The CMF Phone 1 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and up to 33W fast charging. It also supports 5W reverse wired charging. The CMF Phone 1 does not come with a charger in the box, but the supported 33W charger is available separately at Rs 799.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch are also being sold separately by the brand. The CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale from 12 July 2024, online at cmf.tech, on Flipkart, and in select retail stores. Nothing said that the first 100 customers who purchase the CMF Phone 1 will receive a free CMF Buds. The CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2 will also be on sale at a pop-up drop at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 9 July 2024, at 7 pm.