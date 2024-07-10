Moto G85 5G Launch in India Today: Expected Features, Specifications & Price

As per online tips and leaks, following are some of the expected features and specifications of Moto G85 5G in India.

Design: The Moto G85 5G features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The phone is available in three elegant vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. It also has a slim profile and weighs just 175 grams, making it easy to carry around all day long.

Display: The Moto G85 5G boasts a stunning 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This means that you'll get smooth scrolling and vibrant colors, even in bright sunlight. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5, so you can rest assured that it will be able to withstand everyday wear and tear.

Performance: The Moto G85 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, which is capable of delivering fast and efficient performance. The phone also has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, so you'll have plenty of power and space for all of your apps, games, and files.