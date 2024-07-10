Moto G85 5G Launch in India Today: Expected Features, Specifications & Price

Moto G85 5G Launch Today: The Moto G85 5G is the latest smartphone from Motorola, and it's set to be launched in India today on Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at 12 pm. With its impressive array of features and specifications, the Moto G85 5G is sure to appeal to a wide range of users.
The Moto G85 was launched in Europe as a rebranded version of Motorola S50 Neo. Once announced in India, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has not unveiled the key features and specifications of upcoming Moto G85 5G in India, however, if rumours are to be believed, the smartphone will arrive in three colors, flaunt a 6.67-inch pOLED display, and will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Let us read in detail about the launch date, specifications, and price of Moto G85 5G below.
Moto G85 5G Launch Date in India
Moto G85 5G will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.
Moto G85 5G Price in India (Expected)
The pricing details of Moto G85 5G are yet to be confirmed by the company. However, as per rumors it may be sold in the country at Rs. 16,999.
Moto G85 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
As per online tips and leaks, following are some of the expected features and specifications of Moto G85 5G in India.
Design: The Moto G85 5G features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The phone is available in three elegant vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. It also has a slim profile and weighs just 175 grams, making it easy to carry around all day long.
Display: The Moto G85 5G boasts a stunning 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This means that you'll get smooth scrolling and vibrant colors, even in bright sunlight. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5, so you can rest assured that it will be able to withstand everyday wear and tear.
Performance: The Moto G85 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, which is capable of delivering fast and efficient performance. The phone also has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, so you'll have plenty of power and space for all of your apps, games, and files.
Camera: The Moto G85 5G features a powerful rear dual-camera system that is perfect for taking stunning photos and videos. The main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which means that you'll be able to capture clear and stable photos even in low-light conditions. The phone also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, which is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots. For selfies, the Moto G85 5G has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that will help you look your best in every photo.
Battery Life: The Moto G85 5G has a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that will keep you going all day long. The phone also supports 33W fast charging, so you can quickly get back to using your phone when you need it most.
Other Features: The Moto G85 5G also comes with a number of other features that make it a great choice for users of all types. These features include:
A fingerprint scanner for added security
A 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to music and making calls
A microSD card slot for expanding the phone's storage
A USB-C port for charging and data transfer
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).