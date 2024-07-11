Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Launched: Features, Specifications, and Price

advertisement
The South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest additions to the foldable phone market with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. These new smartphones represent the company's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile innovation and offer a range of features and enhancements that set them apart from their predecessors.
Both the foldable handsets of Samsung arrived as successors to the already available Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. According to the company, the foldables support Galaxy AI features as well as Google's Circle to Search feature and Gemini AI chatbot. These devices feature a number of professional-grade features, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, and are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were launched globally on Tuesday, 10 July 2024 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now available for pre-order. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899 (approx. Rs 1,58,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at $2,019 (approx. Rs 1,68,600) and $2,259 (approx. Rs 1,88,700), respectively.
The starting price of Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $1,099 (approx. Rs 91,800) for 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant while as the price of 512GB variant is $1,219 (approx. Rs 1,01,800).
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a technological marvel that combines the best of both worlds – a spacious tablet and a compact smartphone. When unfolded, the device boasts a massive 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 374ppi pixel density. This immersive display provides users with ample screen real estate for multitasking, watching movies, or playing games.
When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 transforms into a sleek and compact smartphone with a 6.3-inch HD+ (968x2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This outer display is perfect for checking notifications, sending messages, or making calls on the go.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a sleek and stylish look with a premium build quality. The device is available in a range of colors, including Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other files.
In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a triple-lens rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, optical image stabilization (OIS), and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view, as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also offers wireless charging capabilities and reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge other devices wirelessly.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the perfect choice for those who want a stylish and compact foldable phone. When folded, the device measures just 85.1x71.9x14.9mm, making it easy to carry around and use on the go. When unfolded, it transforms into a spacious 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a stylish and compact look with a premium build quality. The device is available in a range of colors, including Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a dual-lens rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also offers wireless charging capabilities and reverse wireless charging.
