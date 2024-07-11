Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Launched: Features, Specifications, and Price

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a technological marvel that combines the best of both worlds – a spacious tablet and a compact smartphone. When unfolded, the device boasts a massive 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 374ppi pixel density. This immersive display provides users with ample screen real estate for multitasking, watching movies, or playing games.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 transforms into a sleek and compact smartphone with a 6.3-inch HD+ (968x2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This outer display is perfect for checking notifications, sending messages, or making calls on the go.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a sleek and stylish look with a premium build quality. The device is available in a range of colors, including Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other files.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a triple-lens rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, optical image stabilization (OIS), and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view, as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also offers wireless charging capabilities and reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge other devices wirelessly.