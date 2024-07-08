Redmi 13 5G Launching Tomorrow on 9 July: Confirmed Features, Specs, and Price

Following is the list of features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi 13 5G.

Design: The Redmi 13 5G features a stunning glass cover on the rear panel, giving it a premium feel. The device also has a two-camera setup with a ring light housed on the top left of the back panel. This design is similar to the Redmi 12 5G, but it has a brand-new feature - a ring light.

Display: The Redmi 13 5G will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Performance: The Redmi 13 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the same chipset used in the Redmi 12 5G. It will run on the latest version of Xiaomi's HyperOS, which promises an enhanced user experience.

Camera: The Redmi 13 5G will have a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera will be a 108-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera will be a 2-megapixel sensor. The device will also have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Battery: The Redmi 13 5G will come with a robust 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This will ensure quick power-ups and extended usage times.

