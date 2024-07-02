Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme 13 Pro Series 5G in India anytime soon. According to the teasers released by the company, the forthcoming Realme 13 Pro will be unveiled as the first professional camera AI phone. Although, the exact launch date of Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is yet to be revealed, the lineup will succeed already available Realme 12 Pro series, which was launched in the country in January 2024.

Once launched, the new Realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Currently, there is no information about the handsets which will arrive in the Realme 13 Pro Series, however, it is anticipated that the series will include two smartphones, Realme 13 Pro 5G and a Realme 13 Pro+ 5G.