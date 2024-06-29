Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Specifications, Price Range, Availability, Design, & Sale Date

Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Oppo has officially introduced the Reno 12F 5G as a close version of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. According to the latest details, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G phone is offered in two colour options and operates on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage onboard. Interested buyers must check the latest announcements about the smartphone before purchasing the model. All the key specifications are mentioned online.

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G includes several AI features like AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak. The brand-new smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Buyers should know the specifications, design, and price range of the new smartphone. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements online.