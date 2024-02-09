Oppo Reno 11F 5G Launched in Thailand: Specifications, Availability, and Price

Oppo Reno 11F 5G has made its official debut in Thailand. This device joins the Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G which were launched in India in January. All the models in the series are equipped with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and triple rear camera setups. The brand-new Oppo Reno 11F 5G is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and flaunts a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. Interested buyers are requested to note the latest details.

According to the latest details, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is offered in three colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers are requested to go through the specifications, design, and price range of the Oppo Reno 11F 5G model. You must stay updated with the latest announcements by the company if you want the smartphone.