Oppo Reno 11F 5G Launched in Thailand: Specifications, Availability, and Price

Oppo Reno 11F 5G confirmed specifications are stated here for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 10TV)
Oppo Reno 11F 5G has made its official debut in Thailand. This device joins the Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G which were launched in India in January. All the models in the series are equipped with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and triple rear camera setups. The brand-new Oppo Reno 11F 5G is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and flaunts a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. Interested buyers are requested to note the latest details.
According to the latest details, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is offered in three colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers are requested to go through the specifications, design, and price range of the Oppo Reno 11F 5G model. You must stay updated with the latest announcements by the company if you want the smartphone.
Here are the specifications, price, availability, and other important details about the Oppo Reno 11F 5G you should note. Read till the end and know the crucial updates about the smartphone if you want to purchase it.
The Oppo Reno 11F 5G is offered in Coral Purple, Ocean Blue and Palm Green colours. The device is priced at THB 10,990, which is approximately Rs 25,540.
The company has not yet made any official announcements regarding the launch of the smartphone in India. Previous leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G may debut in the country as the Oppo F25.
The latest Oppo Reno 11 series device ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 394ppi pixel density.
The device offers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and flaunts twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection.
The brand-new smartphone flaunts a 64-megapixel OV64B primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
It also has an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. For the front camera, the device has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.
The Reno 11F 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.