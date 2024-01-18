Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched In India; Check Full Specs & Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been launched in the markets globally, including India. The company has announced the launching of three models - a standard, Plus, and Ultra. Every variant caters to different needs of users and is priced differently. The most premium variant amongst the three is the Ultra Model which uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset whereas the other two models have an Exynos SoC at their heart.

The new Samsung phones have some AI-powered features like real-time translation of calls or messages in apps like WhatsApp as well as Instagram. There is also a Circle to search feature that will let users quickly search for anything that is in the photo. There is also a Browser assist feature that will quickly give the users the gist of any article that they're checking online. One will also find options to edit out objects from a frame or move them anywhere without spoiling the image, something that even the Pixel 8 series can do. The new phones are also offering improved HDR and other AI-powered features for a better experience.