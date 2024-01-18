Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched In India; Check Full Specs & Key Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs and features
(Image: sammobile.com)
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been launched in the markets globally, including India. The company has announced the launching of three models - a standard, Plus, and Ultra. Every variant caters to different needs of users and is priced differently. The most premium variant amongst the three is the Ultra Model which uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset whereas the other two models have an Exynos SoC at their heart.
The new Samsung phones have some AI-powered features like real-time translation of calls or messages in apps like WhatsApp as well as Instagram. There is also a Circle to search feature that will let users quickly search for anything that is in the photo. There is also a Browser assist feature that will quickly give the users the gist of any article that they're checking online. One will also find options to edit out objects from a frame or move them anywhere without spoiling the image, something that even the Pixel 8 series can do. The new phones are also offering improved HDR and other AI-powered features for a better experience.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at $799 which is roughly Rs 66,455, whereas the Galaxy S24+ model costs $999 , roughly Rs 83,090. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase at $1,299 which is roughly Rs 1,08,040 in Indian currency. But the India prices of the new Samsung phones will be revealed tomorrow.
All the new Samsung flagship phones get 7 years of major Android software updates and 7 years of security patches, making them future-proof. They company doesn't bundle a charger along with the smartphone and so, one will have to spend extra to buy one. All the three smartphones are IP68-rated. The standard model has support for 25W fast charge and the Plus as well as the Ultra variants get 45W wired charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset and is backed by up to 256GB storage options.
There is a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with 30x digital Zoom for optics.
It finally has a bigger 4,000mAh battery under the hood.
The middle child, Galaxy S24+, comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, and a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.
Just like the standard model the device will be using the Exynos 2400 chipset.
It is being offered with up to 512GB of storage options.
In terms of optics, there is the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy S24. There is a 4,900mAh battery unit.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most premium model, packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display.
It is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
It is backed by up to 1TB storage options with 12GB RAM.
In terms of optics, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera.
The rear camera unit includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support.
The company has also given support for 100x digital zoom support.
The premium phone features a Titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro models and there is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.
