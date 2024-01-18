Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched In India; Check Full Specs & Key Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched In India; Check Full Specs & Key Features

Check the price, specs, and key features of the Samsung S24, S24+ and S24 ultra in detail
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs and features

|

(Image: sammobile.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs and features</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been launched in the markets globally, including India. The company has announced the launching of three models - a standard, Plus, and Ultra. Every variant caters to different needs of users and is priced differently. The most premium variant amongst the three is the Ultra Model which uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset whereas the other two models have an Exynos SoC at their heart.

The new Samsung phones have some AI-powered features like real-time translation of calls or messages in apps like WhatsApp as well as Instagram. There is also a Circle to search feature that will let users quickly search for anything that is in the photo. There is also a Browser assist feature that will quickly give the users the gist of any article that they're checking online. One will also find options to edit out objects from a frame or move them anywhere without spoiling the image, something that even the Pixel 8 series can do. The new phones are also offering improved HDR and other AI-powered features for a better experience.

Also ReadFire-Boltt Dream ‘Wristphone’ Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at $799 which is roughly Rs 66,455, whereas the Galaxy S24+ model costs $999 , roughly Rs 83,090. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase at $1,299 which is roughly Rs 1,08,040 in Indian currency. But the India prices of the new Samsung phones will be revealed tomorrow.

All the new Samsung flagship phones get 7 years of major Android software updates and 7 years of security patches, making them future-proof. They company doesn't bundle a charger along with the smartphone and so, one will have to spend extra to buy one. All the three smartphones are IP68-rated. The standard model has support for 25W fast charge and the Plus as well as the Ultra variants get 45W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra: Specifications & Key Features

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

  • It is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset and is backed by up to 256GB storage options.

  • There is a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with 30x digital Zoom for optics.

  • It finally has a bigger 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

  • The middle child, Galaxy S24+, comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, and a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

  • Just like the standard model the device will be using the Exynos 2400 chipset.

  • It is being offered with up to 512GB of storage options.

  • In terms of optics, there is the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy S24. There is a 4,900mAh battery unit.

Also ReadAcer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 Laptops Refreshed; Know Updated Specs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most premium model, packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display.

  • It is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

  • It is backed by up to 1TB storage options with 12GB RAM.

  • In terms of optics, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera.

  • The rear camera unit includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support.

  • The company has also given support for 100x digital zoom support.

  • The premium phone features a Titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro models and there is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Also ReadOppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro India Launch on 12 January: Expected Prices & Specs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT