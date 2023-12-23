OPPO A59 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale Date

Tech giant Oppo has launched one of the most budget friendly 5G smartphone OPPO A59 in India. The handset has arrived in the market as a successor to the A58, that was unveiled in August this year. The starting price of OPPO A59 5G is Rs 14999, and it will be available in two colour variants including Starry Black and Silk Gold.
OPPO A59 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon from 25 December 2023. Users can also get this 5G handset from the the official OPPO website, and all retail outlets. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, launch offers, sale date, and other details about the recently launched OPPO A59 5G in India.
When was OPPO A59 Launched in India?
OPPO A59 5G was launched in India on Friday, 22 December 2023.
What is the Price of OPPO A59 5G in India?
The starting price of OPPO A59 5G is Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB model while as the price of 6GB + 128GB model is Rs 16,999.
What is the Sale Date of OPPO A59 5G in India?
The sale date of OPPO A59 5G in India is Monday, 25 December 2023.
OPPO A59 5G in India: Offers and Discounts
SBI, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, AU Finance Bank and One Card credit card holders are eligible for a cashback of Rs 1500 and no-cost EMI for 6 months. My OPPO Exclusive Customers can also get assured gifts on purchase of OPPO A59 5G. No Cost EMI options are also available for eligible customers.
OPPO A59 5G: Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of OPPO A59 5G in India.
6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen.
Powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 7nm processor.
Storage options: 4GB/6GB RAM with 128GB expandable internal storage.
Supports Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1.
For optics, the handset has 13 megapixel rear camera, 2 megapixel portrait camera, LED flash, and 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
IP54 Splash Resistant.
Side-mounted fingerprint scanner for privacy and security.
Stereo speakers and 3.5mm audio jack.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), 5G SA/NSA.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)