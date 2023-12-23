OPPO A59 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale Date

Tech giant Oppo has launched one of the most budget friendly 5G smartphone OPPO A59 in India. The handset has arrived in the market as a successor to the A58, that was unveiled in August this year. The starting price of OPPO A59 5G is Rs 14999, and it will be available in two colour variants including Starry Black and Silk Gold.

OPPO A59 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon from 25 December 2023. Users can also get this 5G handset from the the official OPPO website, and all retail outlets. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, launch offers, sale date, and other details about the recently launched OPPO A59 5G in India.