Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra Launched in China: Price and Specifications Here

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has made its debut in China as the first smartphone with two periscope cameras. The flagship smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo Find X7 and it sports a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup. The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to include Sony's second-generation 1-inch-type LYT-900 sensor. Interested buyers in China are requested to take note of the latest details about the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra. Buyers in India should also know the updates.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra operates on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Find X7 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood. Other important specifications include AMOLED screens with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.