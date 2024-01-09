Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra Launched in China: Price and Specifications Here

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has made its debut in China as the first smartphone with two periscope cameras. The flagship smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo Find X7 and it sports a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup. The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to include Sony's second-generation 1-inch-type LYT-900 sensor. Interested buyers in China are requested to take note of the latest details about the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra. Buyers in India should also know the updates.
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra operates on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Find X7 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood. Other important specifications include AMOLED screens with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here are all the latest details you should note about the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra, which were launched recently. Read till the end to know the price and specifications of the brand-new lineup.
Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra Launched: Expected Price in India
The newly revealed Oppo Find X7 Ultra is currently available in China for CNY 5,999, which is roughly Rs 70,000 in India, for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,499, which is roughly Rs 75,000.
The 16GB RAM + 512GB model is available at CNY 6,999, which is approximately Rs 80,000. The smartphone is offered in Pine Shadow, Silver Moon, Vast Sea, and Sky colour options.
The price of Oppo Find X7 is CNY 3,999, which is roughly Rs 46,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.
The price for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant handset is CNY 4,299, approximately Rs 50,000 in India. The 16GB+ 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,599, approximately Rs 53,000 and CNY 4,999, approximately Rs 58,000, respectively.
Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra Launched in China: Specifications
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra operates on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 and sports a 6.82-inch QHD (1440x3,168 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 510ppi pixel density. The flagship handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first handset to include two periscope cameras and packs a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. It has a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup including four 50-megapixel cameras.
The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X7 operates on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The smartphone has a triple rear camera unit tuned by Hasselblad. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.
The Oppo Find X7 handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)