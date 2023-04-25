OnePlus Nord N30 5G 2023 Leaked Design Details Here and Know Expected Features

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing. It suggests that the upcoming smartphone model is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G that has recently launched in India. As per the latest reports available online, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to make its debut in the US soon. Before the launch, certain details have been revealed.

It is important to note that the look of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is leaked recently. The leaked image suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Nord N30 5G will look similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. One should also note that the upcoming model is most likely to launch in the US in this quarter only.