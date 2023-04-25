OnePlus Nord N30 5G 2023 Leaked Design Details Here and Know Expected Features

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 2023 will be launched soon in the US.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The OnePlus Nord N30 5G smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing. It suggests that the upcoming smartphone model is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G that has recently launched in India. As per the latest reports available online, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to make its debut in the US soon. Before the launch, certain details have been revealed.
It is important to note that the look of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is leaked recently. The leaked image suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Nord N30 5G will look similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. One should also note that the upcoming model is most likely to launch in the US in this quarter only.
Let's go through the expected specifications of the Nord N30 5G that is set to launch in the US soon. Some of the features and important details have been leaked via images.
Since the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to be the exact replica of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, the upcoming device is likely to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to flaunt a 108MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup.
For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP selfie snapper. The details will be confirmed after the launch takes place in the US.
Interested buyers are advised to be alert and keep an eye on the launch. More details about the Nord N30 5G will be announced soon once the launch date is confirmed.
