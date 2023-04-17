Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Event on 18 April: Know Expected Specifications and Price
Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has officially announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at an event that is scheduled to take place on 18 April 2023. It is important to note that the handset will make its debut in China and global markets. Before the launch event takes place, the famous company has already announced that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be equipped with the new Leica lenses. One should take note of the latest announcements.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch teasers have revealed certain information about the upcoming smartphone. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and then decide if they want to purchase the model. The final details on the features and price will be available after Xiaomi 13 Ultra makes its debut in China and global markets on the mentioned date.
The official teaser of the upcoming smartphone model portrays a large camera module on the rear sporting four sensors and Leica Vario-Summicron branding. Keep reading to know more about the features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Expected Specifications
The brand-new Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset is expected to be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LPTO E6 AMOLED panel from Samsung.
The screen of the smartphone might have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. One should know these expected features before the launch takes place on 18 April. It is important to note that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumoured to be available with IP68 certification.
When it comes to the storage of the smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage.
The handset is expected to run on MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 operating system. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to pack a 4,900mAh battery with a 90-watt wired charging speed.
The upcoming smartphone might come with a 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. This could be coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera is expected to be 32MP.
These are all the details we have for now about the specifications. To know more, you must wait for the launch event to take place.
