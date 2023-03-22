OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Launch Date on 4 April: Expected Features and Specs Here
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: The smartphone is tipped to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. Check details.
OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to launch on 4 April 2023. The company has not confirmed the launch date yet, however the smartphone has been spotted on various certification sites including the Singapore’s IMDA certification, which indicates that the OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite may soon hit the markets.
The expected features and specifications of this upcoming 5G handset by OnePlus are available online on several sites. It is expected that the OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Let us read about the expected features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone.
OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Launch Date
The OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to arrive on 4 April 2023. However, the company has not confirmed the launch date yet.
OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Expected Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specs that may be available in the OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.
A 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel along with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Camera system: A 16 MP front camera, 108 MP main camera on the back. For macro and depth shots, the primary snapper is likely to come with a pair of 2 MP cameras.
The smartphone may be available in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage.
A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
The device will run on OxygenOS 13-based Android 13.
A side mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.
OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite: Expected Price
The price of OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has not been revealed yet.
