OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Launch Date on 4 April: Expected Features and Specs Here

OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to launch on 4 April 2023. The company has not confirmed the launch date yet, however the smartphone has been spotted on various certification sites including the Singapore’s IMDA certification, which indicates that the OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite may soon hit the markets.

The expected features and specifications of this upcoming 5G handset by OnePlus are available online on several sites. It is expected that the OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Let us read about the expected features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming OnePlus Nord Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone.