Redmi 12C, Redmi Note 12 5G Launched In India; Expected Specs, Price, Sale Date

Redmi 12C, Redmi Note 12 5G specs and price
(Image: 91mobiles.com)
Redmi, the subsidiary brand of Xiaomi has launched two new affordable smartphones- Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 5G in the Indian market on 30 march 2023, Thursday. The launch event was held at 12 PM yesterday when the Chinese smartphones were launched. Redmi Note 12 5G has been introduced with the world’s first snapdragon 685, stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer.
Redmi 12C smartphone is expected to feature a new unique stripe design, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.71-inch large display, and up to 11GB extended RAM. Both the smartphones will be on sale from 6 April 2023.
On the other hand, the Redmi 12C will be priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The phone will be available in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colours. You can get an additional offer of Rs 500 which will bring down the price to Rs 8,499 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 10,499 (6GB + 128GB).
Redmi Note 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1650 pixel resolution.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM.
The smartphone comes in two storage options -- 64GB and 128GB.
The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.
The Redmi Note 12 C runs on the Android 12 operating system topped with the company's own skin, MIUI 13.
Redmi 12C has a dual rear camera setup, rear camera module with a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
There's a 5MP camera for selfies at the front
Redmi 12C is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Redmi Note 12 5G will be available for Rs 17,999 for the 4GB/128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB version.
Xiaomi also confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 smartphone in India which will be a part of the Redmi Note 12 series that was launched in January 2023.
The series includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 5G.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.
Redmi Note 12 5G will be equipped with the world's first snapdragon 685. It will be available in stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer. The smartphone will have a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 5000 mAh battery with 33w fast-charging, 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)