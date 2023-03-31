Redmi 12C, Redmi Note 12 5G Launched In India; Expected Specs, Price, Sale Date

Redmi, the subsidiary brand of Xiaomi has launched two new affordable smartphones- Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 5G in the Indian market on 30 march 2023, Thursday. The launch event was held at 12 PM yesterday when the Chinese smartphones were launched. Redmi Note 12 5G has been introduced with the world’s first snapdragon 685, stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer.

Redmi 12C smartphone is expected to feature a new unique stripe design, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.71-inch large display, and up to 11GB extended RAM. Both the smartphones will be on sale from 6 April 2023.