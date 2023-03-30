OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition Announced: Features, Specs, and Price
The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition has been tipped to launch in India. Details inside.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
OnePlus announced the most amazing smartphone OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition in China on 29 March 2023. The handset has been give a special and unique name of 'Jupiter Rock', because it has been designed by taking an inspiration from the surface of Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System.
The OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition will go on sale from 3 April 2023. The smartphone is made up of a material called '3D microcrystalline rock.' It gives a sparkling appearance when encountered by light.
According to the company, "Research and development of the panel took over 1 year, and the material goes through 9 complex processes before it becomes a back panel on a OnePlus 11 smartphone. The production is so complicated, efficiency is just 25%, compared with the green glass panel, where yield is 50%."
OnePlus said, "The feeling of the new panel “as cool and skin-friendly as the jade (stone) that has been under the spring water for thousands of years”. Jupiter might be a gas planet, but the design and material are based on a microlite rock; thus OnePlus concocted the name “Jupiter Rock”.
Let us read about the OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition features, specifications, price, and other important details.
OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition: Launch Date in India
According to tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition smartphone will be launched in India. However, there are no details about the launch date yet.
OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition: Features and Specifications
The OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock is a new edition to the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone is available under limited edition model, therefore, the new OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock will be provided in limited quantities.
The features and specifications of OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition are similar to that of the OnePlus 11 5G, except the following:
Available in only 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant
A unique back cover made up of 3D microcrystalline rock, resembling the natural rock formation
The handset arrived with a custom Jupiter Rock wallpaper
To know the features and specifications of OnePlus 11 5G, please click here.
What Is the Price of OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition?
The price of OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition is Rs 59,723 (4,999 Yuan).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.