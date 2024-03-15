OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Date. Features, Specifications, Price, and More.

Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a new AI smartphone OnePlus Ace 3V next week in China. The exact launch date of the handset is yet to be confirmed by the company. Although, a detailed information about the key features of OnePlus Ace 3V is awaited, some online leaks and tips have revealed certain expected specifications of the upcoming smartphone, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, Android 14-based OS, 5,500mAh battery, and more.

If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Ace 3V will be launched globally as OnePlus Nord 4. The Chinese variant OnePlus Ace 3V will be announced as a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace 2V. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details about OnePlus Ace 3V.