Moto G24 Power Launching in India Today, 30 January: Specs and Expected Price

Moto G24 Power will be launched in India today, 30 January 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The popular Chinese smartphone maker, Motorola, has officially confirmed that its Moto G24 Power smartphone will make its debut in India today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024. Interested buyers in the country are patiently waiting for the launch to take place because they want to know the price and key design of the brand-new handset. One should note that the company has already revealed certain key specifications of the Moto G24 Power in India before the launch takes place today.
We have the specifications and design of the Moto G24 Power smartphone for you. You have to read till the end to know the key specifications revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Interested buyers in the country should note that the features are listed on the official website of Motorola and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for everybody.
Here are all the latest details about the Moto G24 Power you should note before it is launched in India on Tuesday, 30 January. Know the expected prices, key specifications, and latest updates here.
According to the latest official details revealed by the company, the Moto G24 Power will be supported by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for clicking Macro shots.
The brand-new smartphone also houses a 16MP front-facing sensor for managing selfies and video calls. The Motorola listing states that the Moto G24 Power will sport a stereo speaker setup that supports Doly Atmos.
The Moto G24 Power smartphone will operate on the latest Android 14 operating system (OS) based on Motorola's My UX. The company promises 1 year of software upgrades and 3 years of security patches.
The smartphone will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You will get two colour options, which include Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.
The exact price range of the new Moto G24 Power is not known yet. Buyers will be informed about the price after the launch takes place today.
Stay alert to know all the latest updates about the Moto G24 Power smartphone and keep an eye on the launch.
