iQoo Pad 2 Pro New Storage Variant Launched: Check the Price and Specifications

iQoo Pad 2 Pro: The iQoo Pad 2 Pro, a popular tablet from China, has received an update to its RAM and storage configuration. The new variant of the tablet has been priced at CNY 4,599, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 52,000. Interested buyers must take note of the updated specifications and price range before purchasing the model. All the important details about the new iQoo Pad 2 Pro are confirmed by the company. You must know the latest announcements.

One should note that the iQoo Pad 2 Pro new version made its debut alongside the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ smartphone. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro boasts several new features that interested people should note. Buyers in India can know the expected price range and the design of the new version.