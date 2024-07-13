iQoo Pad 2 Pro New Storage Variant Launched: Check the Price and Specifications

advertisement
iQoo Pad 2 Pro: The iQoo Pad 2 Pro, a popular tablet from China, has received an update to its RAM and storage configuration. The new variant of the tablet has been priced at CNY 4,599, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 52,000. Interested buyers must take note of the updated specifications and price range before purchasing the model. All the important details about the new iQoo Pad 2 Pro are confirmed by the company. You must know the latest announcements.
One should note that the iQoo Pad 2 Pro new version made its debut alongside the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ smartphone. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro boasts several new features that interested people should note. Buyers in India can know the expected price range and the design of the new version.
The iQoo Pad 2 Pro was initially announced in May, and it has now received an update to its RAM and storage configuration. The new 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of the tablet has been priced at CNY 4,599, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 52,000.
It is important to note that if people purchase the iQoo Pad 2 Pro before September they can receive an iQoo Stylus. They can also get a discount of up to CNY 300, which is roughly Rs 3,400 on the iQoo Smart Touch Keyboard 2 Pro and iQoo Pencil Air.
The iQoo Pad 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC that supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The tablet also features a 13-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,064x3,096 pixels, and it has a maximum refresh rate of up to 144Hz.
The iQoo Pad 2 Pro also supports facial recognition for authentication, and it has a three-dimensional cooling system with a maximum heat dissipation area of 37,000mm square.
The tablet measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs approximately 679 grams. These are some of the confirmed specifications of the new iQoo Pad 2 Pro variant. One should know the details and check the important announcements.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)