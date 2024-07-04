OnePlus Nord 4 Tipped Launch Date in India: Leaked Specifications and Price Here

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 4 in India. The Chinese tech brand has not confirmed the launch of the new Nord series phone yet but it is expected to make the announcements soon. OnePlus Nord 3 powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC made its debut in India in July 2023. Now, interested buyers are excited about the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4. Ahead of the launch date, a tipster has confirmed some of the specifications and prices.

According to the details revealed by the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone is expected to operate on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The tipster also revealed the expected launch date of the handset in India. Buyers should know the details.