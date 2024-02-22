iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India: Sale Date, Price Discounts, Features and Specs

Chinese tech giant iQOO has finally launched its most awaited handset iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India today on Thursday, 22 February 2024. This mid-range flagship smartphone will be available in the country in two color variants (Fiery Red and Conqueror Black) with two storage options including 8GB+256GB, and12 GB+256GB.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and equipped with 5160 mAh battery along with 120 W fast charging capacity. The budget friendly handset will be available for sale in the country from Friday, 23 February 2024. Let us check out iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch date, key features, specifications, sale date, pricing, and other details below.