iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India: Sale Date, Price Discounts, Features and Specs

Chinese tech giant iQOO has finally launched its most awaited handset iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India today on Thursday, 22 February 2024. This mid-range flagship smartphone will be available in the country in two color variants (Fiery Red and Conqueror Black) with two storage options including 8GB+256GB, and12 GB+256GB.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and equipped with 5160 mAh battery along with 120 W fast charging capacity. The budget friendly handset will be available for sale in the country from Friday, 23 February 2024. Let us check out iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch date, key features, specifications, sale date, pricing, and other details below.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Launch Date in India
iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in India today on 22 February 2024.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Price in India
The starting price of iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India is Rs 37,999 for 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 39,999 for 12 GB+256GB variant.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Sale Date in India
iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available for sale in India from Friday, 23 February 2024.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Offers and Discounts
There is a Rs 2000 instant HDFC and ICICI bank offer applicable to iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Therefore, the discounted price is Rs 34,999 for 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 36,999 for 12 GB+256GB variant. 6 months no cost EMI offer is also applicable on the purchase of iQOO Neo 9 Pro.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Following are the features and specifications of the recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro.
A 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Equipped with Wet Touch technology that allows users to access certain features of the phone even with wet hands.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
FunTouch OS 14 (Android 14) operating system.
Available in two storage variants of 8GB+256GB, and12 GB+256GB.
For optics, the smartphone has two rear cameras including a 50 MP camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, and an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. For video calling and selfies, the handset flaunts 16 MP front camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture.
The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
For biometric authentication, the smartphone has optical fingerprint scanner.
The handset is equipped with 5,160mAh battery along with 120W SuperVOOC charging.
The smartphone has IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
(Source: gadgets360.com)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)