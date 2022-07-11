Google Pixel Buds Pro India Launch on 28 July 2022: Pixel 6a Launch Details Here

The Google Pixel Buds Pro finally got a launch date in India. It is important to note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will officially launch in the country on 28 July 2022. The Pixel Buds Pro by Google was first announced during the company's Google I/O Developer Conference in May 2022. The company has also confirmed the launch of the Google Pixel 6a in India. Everybody should note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will make its debut in 12 other countries as well.

All the latest official details on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for the buyers in India, so the ones who are interested should stay updated. While the earbuds are set to make their debut in India on 28 July 2022, they will be available for pre-order on 21 July 2022 in the country.