Google Pixel Buds Pro India Launch on 28 July 2022: Pixel 6a Launch Details Here

Google Pixel Buds Pro to make its debut in India on 28 July 2022, pre-orders start on 21 July.
(Photo: iStock)
The Google Pixel Buds Pro finally got a launch date in India. It is important to note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will officially launch in the country on 28 July 2022. The Pixel Buds Pro by Google was first announced during the company's Google I/O Developer Conference in May 2022. The company has also confirmed the launch of the Google Pixel 6a in India. Everybody should note that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will make its debut in 12 other countries as well.
All the latest official details on the Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for the buyers in India, so the ones who are interested should stay updated. While the earbuds are set to make their debut in India on 28 July 2022, they will be available for pre-order on 21 July 2022 in the country.
The Made by Google Facebook Page confirmed that the upcoming earbuds by the company are set to make their debut later this month in India, in July 2022.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro was first unveiled at Google I/O 2022 at a price of $199.99. This amounts to roughly Rs 15,500 in India.
The price of the Google Pixel 6a is decided at $449 which amounts to roughly Rs 34,800 for the single 6GB and 128GB configuration. It is important to note that the Google Pixel 6a is supported by Google's Tensor SoC.
To know more about the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a, one should wait for the launch event to take place on 28 July 2022. Everybody should note that the pre-ordering of the Google Pixel Buds Pro will begin on 21 July 2022 in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)