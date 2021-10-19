Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Live; Check Price & Specs
The launch event of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT (10:30pm IST).
Google is all set to launch its new smartphones Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on Tuesday, 19 October 2021.
How to watch Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event live online?
The launch event can be live streamed on Google's official YouTube channel and social media handles of Google. It can also be watched live on the official event page of Pixel 6.
Tipster Roland Quandt has tweeted the Amazon UK pages Google Pixel 6 Pro ahead of its launch. The product pages list the specifications of the device.
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Expected Price
As per the leak, Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost GBP 849 (approximately Rs 87,750) for 128GB storage variant, while 256GB variant will be available GBP 949 (approximately Rs 98,000).
Whereas as per a report by Gadgets360, Google Pixel 6 is likely to be priced at $849 (roughly Rs 64,000).
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications
Google Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will come with company's own Tensor processor.
Google Pixel 6 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
Google Pixel 6 is expected to come with 50MP primary sensor and a secondary ultra-wide lens. Whereas, as per the Amazon UK listing, Pixel 6 Pro will house a 50MP primary lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide lens.
The listing further stated that Google Pixel 6 Pro will come in Stormy Black, and Light Yellow colour variants.
