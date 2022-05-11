Google I/O 2022: Event Starts Today, Know the Time, and How To Watch Live Stream

Google I/O 2022 is all set to start today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022, and similar to the past years, viewers can watch the live stream. The Google I/O 2022 keynote will feature Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with his core team. The event is expected to focus on key announcements such as the introduction of new hardware, including an affordable Pixel phone. It will also focus on advancements and improvements coming to Android and Wear OS.