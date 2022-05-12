Google I/O 2022 Recap: Pixel 6a, Android 13, and a Sneak Peek at Pixel 7

Wednesday's keynote was over two hours long. If you didn't get the chance to sit through it, we've summarised all the key announcements you should watch out for.
(Photo: Google)
As is the tradition, Google kicked off this year's developer conference, I/O 2022, with a slew of announcements about new products and features that users can expect in the near future.
There were plenty of software announcements including new updates to search, YouTube, and Google Assistant. The showstopper, however, was the hardware, including the new Pixel 6a, which is reportedly coming to India later this year.
Pixel 6a will be the pared down version of Pixel 6 and will be offered at $449 instead of $599. It has a smaller screen, less RAM and downgraded cameras but retains Google’s Tensor chip, the Titan M2 security chip and 5G support.
The best bit? It's coming to India, which hasn't seen a Pixel phone in two years.
Clockwise from the top: Pixel 6a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch.
Pixel Buds Pro will be an upgraded version of the Pixel Buds, with noise cancellation, IPX2 sweat resistance, and improved audio and mic quality, all at $199.
Pixel Watch will be Google's first smartwatch ever. Details are scant, but it is scheduled to release in late 2022 and will have a distinctive, round bezel.
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were also teased at the conference, even though they won't be released anytime soon. Though the design is similar to the Pixel 6, Google hasn't revealed details like price and release date.
The phone can be expected to run on the upcoming Android 13 and use a next generation Tensor chip.
Pixel Tablet is also in the works at Google. While no details were released, it can be expected to be released sometime next year.
Google announced the second beta of the upcoming Android 13, which will be geared towards privacy and and user safety.
Users will have more control over notifications and the data they share with apps. The OS will also automatically delete users’ clipboard history and reduce apps' requirement to access user location.
Google also plans to introduce a unified Security & Privacy settings page that will bring all data privacy and security settings under a single roof and offer users clear visual indication of what is being shared.
Android 13 will also be better optimised to work with large-screen devices and foldables, now allowing it to make the most of the extra screen space.
Android 13
Google Assistant will now be more forgiving to pauses and mess-ups. On Assistant devices with a camera, you will be able to just look at a device and talk to it. You will also be able to use certain quick commands without first saying "Hey Google".
Google Maps will get a new 3D exploration mode while Google Translate will get 24 new languages, which include Quechua, Guarani, Aymara, Tsonga, and Sanskrit.