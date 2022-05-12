Google Pixel 6a will Launch Later this Year in India: Check Price and Specs

American tech giant Google introduced its new smartphone Google Pixel 6a during its Google I/O on Wednesday, 11 May 2022. The smartphone will be an addition to company's Pixel 6 lineup which includes Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a smartphone will launch globally in July 2022. The company also confirmed that it will launch later this year in India. However, exact launch date of Google Pixel 6a is yet to be revealed by the company.