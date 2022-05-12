Google Pixel 6a will Launch Later this Year in India: Check Price and Specs

Google Pixel 6a Launched
(Photo: Google Blog)
American tech giant Google introduced its new smartphone Google Pixel 6a during its Google I/O on Wednesday, 11 May 2022. The smartphone will be an addition to company's Pixel 6 lineup which includes Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Google Pixel 6a smartphone will launch globally in July 2022. The company also confirmed that it will launch later this year in India. However, exact launch date of Google Pixel 6a is yet to be revealed by the company.
Here are some details about price and specifications of Google Pixel 6a smartphone.
Google has launched its new smartphone Pixel 6a at a price of $449 (approximately Rs 34,790).
Google Pixel 6a will be powered by an octa-core Google Tensor processor along with Titan M2 security chip. It will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The smartphone will sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 60Hz.
Google has installed a dual-rear camera setup in its newly launched Pixel 6a smartphone. It includes a 12.2MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.
The device houses a 4,410mAh battery which will be supported by fast charge.
Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 OS, and as per the official Google blog, Pixel 6a will be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Google Pixel 6a and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)