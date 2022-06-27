Offline Gmail: How To Use Google Mail Without Internet Connectivity

Google has introduced a new feature called 'Gmail offline,' which lets you use Gmail without the internet. This new feature of Google allows you to read, search, and respond to Google messages without internet connectivity.

Gmail offline feature will be extremely useful for people living in remote areas with poor internet connectivity. Gmail is unarguably one of the most popular email services used by people worldwide. Majority of people use Gmail through their mobile phones. Keeping this thing in mind, Google has come up with a powerful tool called Gmail offline. Gmail offline may be extremely helpful if you are in a location with no internet or poor connectivity.