Offline Gmail: How To Use Google Mail Without Internet Connectivity
Good news for people living in remote areas with no internet connectivity, use 'Gmail Offline' without internet.
Google has introduced a new feature called 'Gmail offline,' which lets you use Gmail without the internet. This new feature of Google allows you to read, search, and respond to Google messages without internet connectivity.
Gmail offline feature will be extremely useful for people living in remote areas with poor internet connectivity. Gmail is unarguably one of the most popular email services used by people worldwide. Majority of people use Gmail through their mobile phones. Keeping this thing in mind, Google has come up with a powerful tool called Gmail offline. Gmail offline may be extremely helpful if you are in a location with no internet or poor connectivity.
To use the Gmail offline uninterruptedly, you should bookmark the mail.google.com in your Google Chrome browser.
How To 'Turn On' Gmail Offline Feature : Know the Simple Steps
Internet has become a crucial part of our lives. From pursuing online jobs, education to connecting people all around the globe, internet plays a major role in our day-to-day lives. We have become totally dependent on internet and can not think our life without the internet connectivity. However, Google has come up with a wonderful tool called 'Gmail Offline' that will allow us to use some important features of Google mail without being dependent on an active internet connection. To use the 'Gmail Offline' feature, users should follow the below steps:
Gmail offline feature can be used through Google Chrome browser only, therefore you should first download Google Chrome on your system if not installed already.
Once Google Chrome is installed, go to the link 'mail.google.com'.
Go to your Gmail settings and look for the option 'Gmail Offline Settings.'
Check the 'enable offline mail' option and select the number of days for which you want to sync the messages, You will get options like 7, 30, and 90 days in the drop-down menu. Choose as per your requirement.
Once you choose the number of days, you will see an option 'Save Changes.' Click on the 'Save Changes' and your Gmail Offline feature will be turned 'On.'
Now you can read, sent and search messages without an internet connection through this 'Gmail Offline' feature.
How To 'Turn Off' Gmail Offline Feature
Go to the link 'mail.google.com.'
Go to the settings and search for 'Gmail Offline Settings.'
Uncheck the 'Enable Offline Email' option.
Save the changes and you will no longer be able to use the Gmail Offline feature.
