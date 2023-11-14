Ind vs NZ 2023 Semi-final Match: How To Watch World Cup Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand Semi-final live streaming. When and where to watch cricket world cup 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs New Zealand Semi-final Match of Cricket World Cup 2023 Today: India and New Zealand will clash today in the first semi-final match on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST but the toss will be held half an hour early. IND vs NZ match is critical for both the teams, as it is a knockout game, and the losing team will be out of the World Cup 2023 tournament. India has been brilliant in the tournament so far. They have not lost any match and would definitely try their best to make it to the finals with a perfect score. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.
New Zealand is placed at fourth spot in the standings table with 10 points and a run rate of +0.743. They have won 5 and lost 4 matches out of the 9 games played so far. India and New Zealand have faced in 117 head to head ODI matches till date, out of which 50 have been won by NZ and 59 by IND. Out of the remaining 8 matches, 1 ended in a tie and 7 have finished with no result.
Catch all live updates of IND vs NZ Semi-final here.
The second semi-final match of World Cup 2023 will be played on 16 November between South Africa and Australia. The winning team will face off India or New Zealand in the final match on 19 November 2023. To get an outcome of India vs New Zealand semi-final match under all circumstances, ICC has set up a reserve day and super over rule. In case there will be any weather disruption, a reserve day rule will come into action while as if the IND vs NZ semi-final match will end up in a tie, the super over rule will be applied.
India has won the World Cup title twice while as New Zealand has not been successful in lifting the trophy so far, despite reaching the semi-finals in last two editions of world cup. In the ODI World Cup history, the two cricket giants have clashed 9 times, out of which India has won 4 times and New Zealand has won 5 times. The Kiwis would like to repeat the 2019 semi-final scenario in which they defeated India by 18 runs and made it to the finals.
India vs New Zealand semi-final ODI world cup match will be played on today on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.
India vs New Zealand semi-final ODI world cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The IND vs NZ semi-final world cup match will start at 2 pm IST.
The IND vs NZ semi-final world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website for free.
The IND vs NZ semi-final world cup match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels.
