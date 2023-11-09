ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Won by Five Wickets Against Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Top teams on the table after the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
World Cup
1 min read
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match Thursday, 9 November, was played between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after the match and cricket fans in India should take a look at the details. It is important to note that the tournament is scheduled to end on 19 November. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the latest updates if they want to know the top teams.

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match Thursday, 9 November, officially started at 2 pm IST. The match was played in Bengaluru. Now, it is time to take a look at the World Cup 2023 points table and the total points earned by each team. We have all the important details for you.

In the match today, New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets. The top three teams on the points table are India, South Africa, and Australia. It is important to note that India has won all the matches so far.

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After SL vs NZ Match Today

Let's take a look at the World Cup 2023 points table after the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match on Thursday, 9 November, here:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India880002.45616
South Africa862001.37612
Australia862000.86112
New Zealand954000.74310
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan84400-0.3388
England82600-0.8854
Bangladesh82600-1.1424
Sri Lanka92700-1.1494
Netherlands82600-1.6354
