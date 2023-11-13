Shami's Dominance, Zampa's 3/21 - 10 Best Bowling Spells of ICC World Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami - 5/18 vs Sri Lanka

Mohammed Shami's bowling spectacle during India's clash with Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was nothing short of extraordinary. Building upon an excellent opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Shami tore through the Sri Lankan batting lineup with precision and finesse.

His devastating spell, registering a stunning 5-wicket haul in just 5 overs, saw the downfall of key batsmen like Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kasun Rajitha. Shami's relentless attack resulted in Sri Lanka's collapse for a mere 55 runs, sealing India's monumental victory by an astonishing margin of 303 runs.