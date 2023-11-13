Shami's Dominance, Zampa's 3/21 - 10 Best Bowling Spells of ICC World Cup 2023

A look at the 10 best bowling innings of the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023.
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
Many batting records have been set and broken in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the tracks have mostly favoured the batters, helping them to notch up one big score after another. In between these jaw-dropping batting efforts, there have also been some breathtaking bowling spells that have left the fans mesmerised. Here, we shall take a look at 10 such bowling spells that have kept us at the edge of our seats.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami picked 5/18 in India's match against Sri Lanka.
Mohammed Shami's bowling spectacle during India's clash with Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was nothing short of extraordinary. Building upon an excellent opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Shami tore through the Sri Lankan batting lineup with precision and finesse.
His devastating spell, registering a stunning 5-wicket haul in just 5 overs, saw the downfall of key batsmen like Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kasun Rajitha. Shami's relentless attack resulted in Sri Lanka's collapse for a mere 55 runs, sealing India's monumental victory by an astonishing margin of 303 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja's bowling brilliance at Kolkata's Eden Gardens against South Africa showcased his mastery in exploiting the pitch and conditions to their fullest extent. In a stunning spell of 10 overs, Jadeja wreaked havoc on the South African batting line-up, securing a remarkable 5-wicket haul.
Among his prized scalps were the pivotal dismissals of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, potential game-changers had they remained at the crease. His strategic dismantling of the Proteas' batting might resulted in their collapse for a mere 83 runs, securing India's commanding victory by an astounding margin of 243 runs while defending a total of 326.
Lucknow: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Englands batter Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Mohammed Shami's consistent brilliance shone once more in an intense encounter against England. His exceptional spell, structured across two crucial phases of the game, was instrumental in India's gripping defense of 229 runs. Shami's initial prowess saw the dismissals of formidable batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, setting the tone for India's dominance.
Returning for his second spell, Shami efficiently dismantled the English tail, removing Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Restricting England to a mere 129 runs, Shami's masterclass prevented England from seizing control despite a modest Indian total, underscoring his pivotal role in India's resolute victory.
Ahemdabad: Australian bowler Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of Englands batter Jos Buttler during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
In a gripping showdown against arch-rivals England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the wrist-spin wizard, Adam Zampa, emerged as the linchpin of Australia's triumph. Defending a total of 286, Zampa's mesmerizing spell of 3/21 featured critical scalps, including the dismissals of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali.
What set his performance apart was his exceptional economy rate of just 2.10 in 10 overs, starkly contrasting with his compatriots who conceded runs at a significantly higher rate. Zampa's masterful display significantly curtailed England's chase, restricting them to 253 runs and securing a comfortable 33-run victory for Australia.
Paul van Meekeren celebrates a wicket during the ICC World Cup 2023.
In a thrilling encounter between the Netherlands and Bangladesh, Paul van Meekeren emerged as the epitome of Dutch resilience and skill. Despite a modest total of 229 runs by the Dutch, led by skipper Scott Edwards' valiant 68, the odds seemed stacked against them facing an experienced Bangladeshi batting lineup. But Van Meekeren's remarkable spell of 4 wickets for 23 runs in 7.2 overs proved instrumental.
His crucial scalps of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan dismantled Bangladesh's middle order, paving the way for their collapse at 142 runs. Van Meekeren's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade in the Netherlands' triumphant 87-run victory.
ICC World Cup 2023: The star of Afghanistan's bowling display against Sri Lanka was Fazalhaq Farooqi. He scalped a four-wicket haul, as the Lankans were bowled out for 241.
In a compelling showcase of Afghanistan's bowling prowess, Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as a standout performer in their clash against Sri Lanka at Pune's MCA Stadium. His masterful left-arm pace dismantled the Lankan batting lineup, securing a brilliant 4-wicket haul while conceding just 34 runs in his 10 overs.
Farooqi's exceptional spell was the linchpin in restricting Sri Lanka to 241 runs. This stellar effort set the stage for Afghanistan's comfortable pursuit, effortlessly reaching the target with seven wickets and 28 deliveries to spare. Farooqi's impactful performance rightfully earned him the prestigious Player of the Match title, underscoring his pivotal role in Afghanistan's commanding victory.
Jasprit Bumrah, regarded as the maestro of death bowling, showcased his remarkable skills in a thrilling encounter against Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. While initially securing just one wicket with the new ball, Bumrah's true prowess emerged in the later overs. His stellar performance in the death overs, claiming the crucial dismissals of Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, and Rashid Khan, significantly curtailed Afghanistan's batting onslaught.
Bumrah's exceptional spell, restricting Afghanistan to 272/8, played a pivotal role in limiting what could have been a 300+ total. India's successful chase owed much to Bumrah's brilliance as he was the only bowler to maintain an economy rate below 4.00, securing their victory with eight wickets to spare.
In a spectacular display of spin mastery, Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner, steered South Africa to a resounding victory against New Zealand in Pune. Maharaj's brilliant spell of 4 crucial wickets for 46 runs in his 9 overs acted as a turning point in the game. His adept control and precision in the middle overs choked New Zealand's batting momentum, claiming pivotal wickets including Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner.
Maharaj's spell wasn't just about dismantling the top seven batters but also efficiently removing the tail, dismissing James Neesham and Trent Boult. His exceptional performance significantly contributed to South Africa's comprehensive win by a massive margin of 190 runs, showcasing Maharaj's pivotal role in the team's triumph.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (18) leaves after being dismissed by Australia's Adam Zampa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Adam Zampa's prowess with the ball continued to shine brightly in another remarkable performance for Australia, this time against Pakistan in a high-stakes encounter at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Amidst Pakistan's threatening chase, standing at a formidable 175/2, Zampa's pivotal entry into the attack shifted the momentum.
His dismissal of the dependable Babar Azam acted as a turning point. Zampa's brilliance didn't stop there; he further dismantled Pakistan's middle order, claiming the crucial wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Nawaz. His spell of 4 wickets for 53 runs restricted Pakistan to 305 all out, securing Australia a hard-fought victory by 62 runs with 27 deliveries to spare. This performance yet again underscored Zampa's impact as a game-changer under pressure situations for the Australian team.
Bengaluru: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
In a thrilling battle between Pakistan and Australia, Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as the beacon of Pakistan's bowling might, showcasing a sensational spell on a challenging Bengaluru pitch. Despite the difficult conditions, Afridi's fiery performance resulted in a remarkable five-wicket haul, conceding only 54 runs.
His pivotal breakthroughs shattered the robust opening partnership of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, dismissing the stalwarts and adding the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell for a duck.
Returning in the death overs, Afridi continued his dominance, claiming the dismissals of Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood to complete his five-wicket feat. Despite his exceptional effort, Pakistan ultimately faced defeat, as Australia secured a 62-run victory. Afridi's standout performance, although in a losing cause, highlighted his prowess as a formidable speedster in the face of a formidable Australian challenge.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)