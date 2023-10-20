India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head Record From Last 10 ODI Face-Offs

When the last two unbeaten sides in the tournament –India and New Zealand– lock horns with each other at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, 22 October in the ICC World Cup 2023 match, fans will become recipients of high-quality cricket and a bit of nostalgia.
While some would want a minimalistic affair given the agony from 2019 World Cup semifinal’s fidgety memories, others would anticipate yet another riveting rendezvous to be added to their joint saga of cricketing history.
The Kiwis kickstarted their campaign in a fashionable way by thumping the reigning champions. Other than that, they have won three games against teams they would have predicted to win: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.
The hosts, too, have four in four, with two of them coming against Australia and Pakistan - whose pedigree in world cricket needs no introduction. This might put things in perspective as to who has the upper hand. Nevertheless, facing the formidable BlackCaps bowling assault will be something of a challenge for India.
Meanwhile, India’s world-class bowling attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are looking lethal. It will take an incredible effort from the men in black to take on them.
Now, as the cricketing giants gear up for an epic clash, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at what transpired in the last ten One-Day International matches between them:
The Kiwis toured India in January 2023 for a 5-match series including 3 ODIs and as many T20s. India clinched the ODI with 3-0. Take a closer look at how things unfolded in the 50-over matches:
India vs New Zealand - India Won By 90 Runs
In the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, put in to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 385 runs with openers Shubman Gill (112) and Skipper Rohit Sharma (101) scoring tons apiece. All-rounder Hardik Pandya hit a fifty. With Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets and Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav taking three apiece, the Indian bowling attack restricted NZ to 295 runs in 41.2 overs.
India vs New Zealand - India Won By 8 Wickets
India rode on their phenomenal bowling prowess to bundle out the Kiwis for just 108 runs in 34.3 overs in the second ODI at the SVNS Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya each claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Shami stole the show with three wickets. Chasing this meagre total, Rohit Sharma’s fifty and Shubman Gill’s 40 off 53 balls powered India to a victory in 20.1 overs.
India vs New Zealand - India Won By 12 Runs
India chose to bat first in the first ODI of the series being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and thanks to Shubman Gill's incredible double century, they amassed a gigantic total of 349 for 8. In their attempt to chase the score, New Zealand's middle and top order let them down, but they managed to reach 337 courtesy of a heroic 140-run knock from number 7 batter Michael Bracewall and a half-century from Mitchell Santner. However, the Indian bowling attack got the better of them and bundled them out with 4 balls to spare. Mohammed Siraj finished with a four-fer.
In November 2022, New Zealand hosted India for 3 ODIs and 3 T20s. Let’s take a look at the results:
India vs New Zealand - No Result
In the third match in Christchurch, rain played spoilsport and caused the match to be abandoned. Nevertheless, in 47.3 overs, the Kiwi bowling assault held India to 219 runs. The opening pair stitched together 104 runs in only 18 overs as they went on the attack. If it wasn’t for the persistent showers, the hosts would have registered a resounding victory.
India vs New Zealand - No Result
The second match in Hamilton, too, ended in no result as the game was marred by incessant rain. However, India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when the play stopped and looked in good touch.
India vs New Zealand - NZ Won By 7 Wickets
In the first ODI, Kane Williamson asked the visitors to bat first at the Eden Park in Auckland. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer top scored with the bat by notching up 72 and 80 runs respectively. Shubman Gill, too, brought up a half-century. India set a target of 307 runs which the Kiwi batters chased easily. Skipper Williamson (94*) and Tom Latham (145*) remained unbeaten as they wrapped up the game in 47.1 overs.
India toured New Zealand in February 2020 which was marked by a series of thrilling cricket matches between the two cricketing powerhouses. The teams competed in a 3-match ODI series where the hosts emerged victorious in this series 2-1. Here’s a closer look at the clashes:
India vs New Zealand - NZ Won By 5 Wickets
In the 3rd match in Mount Maunganui, India, batting first, set a target of 297 runs. A brilliant century by KL Rahul (112 runs) and a composed 62 by Shreyas Iyer anchored the Indian innings. NZ successfully chased down the target, scoring 300/5 in 47.1 overs. Martin Guptil's outstanding knock of 66 along with Henry Nicholl's 80, laid the foundation for chase. Colin de Grandhmome’s crucial 58 of 28 propelled the Kiwis to victory
India vs New Zealand - NZ Won By 22 Runs
In the 2nd match held in Auckland, batting first New Zealand posted a total of 273/8 in 50 overs. Ross Taylor played a crucial knock, scoring 73 runs, supported by Henry Nicholls, who contributed 41 runs.
In response, India managed 251/10 in 48.3 overs, falling short of the target. Shreyas Iyer's 52 and KL Rahul's 57 were the notable contributions from the Indian batting side. However, New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack, particularly from Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett, who took 2 wickets each, proved effective in securing a victory for New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand - NZ Won By 4 Wickets
In the 1st match held in Hamilton, India, batting first, scored 347/4 in 50 overs, with significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 103 not out, and KL Rahul, who made 88 runs. Captain Virat Kohli also played a crucial inning, scoring 51 runs.
In response, New Zealand successfully chased down the target, scoring 348/6 in 48.1 overs. Ross Taylor's magnificent 109 not out and Tom Latham's 69 runs guided New Zealand to victory. Additionally, Henry Nicholls and debutant Kyle Jamieson contributed with valuable innings of 78 and 25 runs respectively.
India vs New Zealand - 2019 World Cup Semi Final - NZ Won By 18 Runs
The 10th match in the list is that one encounter that is perhaps etched in the memory of every cricket fan - the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Held at Old Trafford in Manchester, the match was nothing but a nightmare for every Indian.
Take a closer look as things happened to scratch your wounds:
After opting to bat first, New Zealand amassed 239/8 in 50 overs, led by opener Martin Guptill's pivotal 74 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an outstanding Indian bowling effort that restricted New Zealand's scoring rate and kept the score within their reach.
On the reserve day, India's batting order continued to face difficulty, eventually being bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. New Zealand's accurate and relentless bowling, spearheaded by Matt Henry and Trent Boult, played a significant role in their victory.
This resulted in New Zealand securing a hard-fought win and progressing to the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
When the men in blue take on the BlackCaps in Dharamshala, it will be a captivating affair and a display of fierce competitiveness, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout.
