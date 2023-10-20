India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head Record From Last 10 ODI Face-Offs

When the last two unbeaten sides in the tournament –India and New Zealand– lock horns with each other at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, 22 October in the ICC World Cup 2023 match, fans will become recipients of high-quality cricket and a bit of nostalgia.

While some would want a minimalistic affair given the agony from 2019 World Cup semifinal’s fidgety memories, others would anticipate yet another riveting rendezvous to be added to their joint saga of cricketing history.

The Kiwis kickstarted their campaign in a fashionable way by thumping the reigning champions. Other than that, they have won three games against teams they would have predicted to win: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.